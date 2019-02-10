After Golak, Bhrugu skips appearance

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After BJP State spokesperson Golak Mohapatra, senior party leader Bhrugu Baxipatra too did not turn up at Chhatrapur police station for questioning in connection with the murder of Chhatrapur NAC councillor Laxmidutta Pradhan on Saturday.

The police had summoned Mohapatra and Baxipatra for questioning on February 7 and 9 respectively.

Mohapatra had failed to appear before the police February 7 citing ill health. He had sought one month time for appearance through his advocates. Baxipatra took a similar plea on Saturday, police said.

The investigating officer and Chhatrapur SDPO Ramesh Chandra Sethi said both will be called again for questioning in the case. Police had earlier interrogated Mohapatra in November 2017.

Pradhan was killed in broad daylight by some miscreants at his residence in Chhatrapur on September 17, 2017. Incidentally, the murder was recorded on CCTVs installed in the area and basing on the footage police had identified the culprits.

It had arrested 19 persons including BJP’s Ganjam district unit secretary Krushna Chandra Nayak and Laxmipur panchayat samiti member N Duryodhan Reddy. Nayak and Reddy were arrested from a guest house at Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

During interrogation the two reportedly confessed before police that Golak helped them escape after the murder.