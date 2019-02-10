Anil Samal posted as RDC, Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Saturday effected a minor reshuffle among the district collectors. As per a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Angul Collector Anil Kumar Samal has been transferred and posted as Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Division), Cuttack. Manoj Kumar Mohanty, present Secretary in Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has been appointed as district collector, Angul.

Jharsuguda Collector Bibhuti Bhusan Patnaik has been posted as Director, Tourism. Bibhuti Bhusan Das, Additional Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Department, will replace Patnaik as Jharsuguda Collector.

Similarly, Jagatsinghpur Collector Yamini Sarangi posted as Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Department. Rayagada Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar will replace Sarangi. Pramod Kumar Behera, who is serving as Private Secretary to Minister for Works, Steel and Mines has been appointed as Rayagada Collector.

Sambalpur Collector Samarth Verma has been appointed Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in place Shubham Saxena, who will replace Verma.