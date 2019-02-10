Another minor inmate found pregnant

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Yet another case of pregnancy of a minor inmate of a Government residential school for SC and STs has come to light in the district.Tension ran high in Udala and Kaptipada areas of the district over reports that the girl, a Class IX student of Salakhunta Ashram School, was a victim of sexual exploitation by several persons. However, police said, there were inconsistencies in the girl’s statement and investigation was on to ascertain the truth.

The girl’s pregnancy came to the fore when an ANM noticed changes in her physical appearance. She informed the headmaster Kailash Chandra Mohapatra, who along with other staff took the girl to Udala sub-divisional hospital on Friday. On advice of doctors, she was taken to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital where she was confirmed four months pregnant.

The headmaster immediately lodged a complaint with the police.Udala SDPO Swapna Ranjan Mohapatra said he verified the all medical reports of the victim. The victim said she was sexually exploited by three persons. She also named another person who had taken advantage of her in his home at her village Laxmipur under Kaptipada police limits during Puja vacations. However, investigations have revealed that the person concerned was in Bengaluru during the vacations, the SDPO said.