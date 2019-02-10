Budget for HC bench likely to temper lawyers’ strike

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the announcement of budgetary provision of `5 crore for establishment of High Court bench in Western Odisha, the lawyers’ strike in the region may soon take a new direction.The agitating lawyers’ morale has gone up after financial provision for laying infrastructure of the High Court bench was announced in the interim budget on Thursday. They have given out indications of easing the strike by allowing functioning of Government offices and establishments that have been paralysed for over three months.

The General Body of the Sambalpur Bar Association (SBA) is set to meet on February 11 to discuss the new developments and future course of action. Reopening of Government offices for a temporary period would be taken up in the meeting.

The lawyers were in parallel talks with the district administration and the State Government over the issue for a long time. Before the last visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Sambalpur, they had put forth their demands to the Government and were assured of positive steps in this regard. The demands included financial provision for High Court bench in the budget, a letter to the Orissa High Court for formation of the bench and constitution of a expert committee on the matter. While the State Government has fulfilled two of the demands, the expert committee will be confirmed shortly.

The SBA president B Pradhan said, “It is a significant achievement on our part and we appreciate BJD for taking the step. We have been assured that further discussions for location of the High Court bench will be held soon after the elections. As the code of conduct will be enforced in next few weeks, it cannot be held in such time constraint.”

However, political blame game still prevails over the issue. While Sambalpur BJD MLA Raseswari Panigrahi said that the State Government has taken all necessary steps to fulfil the lawyers’ demand, the process has been delayed in the absence of any feedback from the Centre.BJP State secretary Suresh Pujari termed the financial allocation as ridiculous. He said this sort of haphazard and groundless planning will be fruitless.