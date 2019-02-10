Home States Odisha

Conference on digestive diseases held at KIMS

The two-day conference on liver and digestive diseases organised by Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology of KIMS was inaugurated by Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta.

Published: 10th February 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the country witnessing rapid rise in gastrointestinal diseases due to modern lifestyle and irregular food habits, renowned gastroenterologists stressed on behavioural changes and advanced treatment methodology at a national conference here on Saturday.   

CEO of KIMS Dr B Panigrahi said 11 interactive sessions focusing on the recent advances in the field of gastroenterology are being organised during the conference period. “Besides providing an opportunity to update the knowledge and skill of young enthusiastic gastroenterologists and hepatologists especially the DM and DNB students, it will also help them in management of liver and digestive disorders,” he said.

The conference enables participants to interact with specialists in gastroenterology, including Dr JB Dilawari, Dr Manu Tandan and Dr MK Goenka who are recognised for their outstanding works.  

A book titled ‘Progress in Gastroenterology and Hepatology 2019’ edited by Dr Naresh Bhatt of Bangalore and Prof AC Anand from KIMS was released on the occasion. KIMS Principal Dr PK Patnaik was present.

