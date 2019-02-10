Cong candidate list by February-end

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Saturday announced that its list of candidates for the upcoming General Elections will be finalised by the end of February.The announcement was made by president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik after a meeting with party president Rahul Gandhi at New Delhi. Gandhi presided over a meeting of party’s general secretaries, presidents of Pradesh Congress Committee and leaders of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) where he asked state units to finalise candidate lists by this month-end.

Patnaik said the party president also discussed poll strategy with the senior leaders. Besides Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra also attended the meeting.

Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, Patnaik said the AICC president underscored the need for better booth management. He also spoke about proper publicity of the candidates contesting the elections in their area. He also wanted to know from the party leaders about State-wise assessment for Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The deadline for announcement of party candidates’ list has been deferred several times in Odisha.After taking over as OPCC president, Patnaik had announced that the candidates will be announced by the end of August last year to give them enough time to familiarise with the constituency and voters. But, the issue receded to the background with Congress leaders engaged in infighting among themselves. In the meantime, three sitting MLAs left Congress and many more are waiting to quit the party soon.

While Naba Kishore Das and Jogesh Singh have joined the BJD and will be fielded from Jharsuguda and Sundargarh Assembly seats respectively, Krushna Chandra Sagaria has joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Sources said finalisation of Congress list is being delayed because of the party’s on-going talks with the Left parties for seat adjustment. Seats from which the candidates of the Left parties will be fielded is yet to be decided and the issue will be finalised soon. The Congress is hopeful of some senior leaders from other political parties and leaders without political parties joining it. Besides, the Congress may also extend outside support to some candidates from where it will not field any candidates.