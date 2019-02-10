Home States Odisha

Cong candidate list by February-end

Congress on Saturday announced that its list of candidates for the upcoming General Elections will be finalised by the end of February.

Published: 10th February 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Saturday announced that its list of candidates for the upcoming General Elections will be finalised by the end of February.The announcement was made by president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik after a meeting with party president Rahul Gandhi at New Delhi. Gandhi presided over a meeting of party’s general secretaries, presidents of Pradesh Congress Committee and leaders of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) where he asked state units to finalise candidate lists by this month-end.

Patnaik said the party president also discussed poll strategy with the senior leaders. Besides Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra also attended the meeting.

Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, Patnaik said the AICC president underscored the need for better booth management. He also spoke about proper publicity of the candidates contesting the elections in their area. He also wanted to know from the party leaders about State-wise assessment for Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The deadline for announcement of party candidates’ list has been deferred several times in Odisha.After taking over as OPCC president, Patnaik had announced that the candidates will be announced by the end of August last year to give them enough time to familiarise with the constituency and voters. But, the issue receded to the background with Congress leaders engaged in infighting among themselves. In the meantime, three sitting MLAs left Congress and many more are waiting to quit the party soon.

While Naba Kishore Das and Jogesh Singh have joined the BJD and will be fielded from Jharsuguda and Sundargarh Assembly seats respectively, Krushna Chandra Sagaria has joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Sources said finalisation of Congress list is being delayed because of the party’s on-going talks with the Left parties for seat adjustment. Seats from which the candidates of the Left parties will be fielded is yet to be decided and the issue will be finalised soon. The Congress is hopeful of some senior leaders from other political parties and leaders without political parties joining it. Besides, the Congress may also extend outside support to some candidates from where it will not field any candidates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp