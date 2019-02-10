Family demands probe into GCF official’s death

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A pall of gloom descended on Kokilpur under Jagatsinghpur police limits as family members of junior works manager of Gun Carriage Factory (GCF), Jabalpur Sarada Charan Khatua reached the village to perform the last rituals on Saturday.

Khatua, who was missing since January 17, was found dead in a deserted area of Jabalpur city on Tuesday evening. While the police initially termed it a suicide, the autopsy revealed that he was murdered. The death has drawn attention as Khatua was being questioned by the CBI over alleged supply and use of Chinese parts in the Bofors guns manufactured by the factory.

His family has sought the intervention of the State Government to provide them security and steps to apprehend those responsible for the murder. The victim’s father Kalandi Khatua said, “I have appealed the State Government to provide security to Sarada’s family members and my younger son Ranjan as their lives are under threat.”

The family members alleged that Sarada was killed because he was in possession of some important information relating to CBI’s investigation. Talking to Express, Sarada’s wife Mausimi said, “Instead of German parts, Chinese parts were supplied to GCF for Bofors and manufacture of Dhanush Artillery gun. My husband was well versed with the matter and was ready to produce some classified documents in front of CBI. He was murdered by those involved on the racket.”

Pravakar Das, a childhood friend of Sarada said the villagers were shocked over the murder. Nobody in the village has come to terms with the fact that Sarada is no more.

He was extremely humble. Since he belonged to a poor family, he had struggled hard for his education and to get a job in GCF. We used to talk frequently over the phone,” said Das. He added that his friend was immensely popular in the village due to his zeal to help others.

Sarada had gone missing a week after he was summoned by CBI in connection with use of Chinese parts in Bofors guns.

He had sought time to appear before the apex investigating agency. His body was recovered from a deserted area in Sector 2 near the GCF compound, 19 days after he went missing.