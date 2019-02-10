Leopard carcass found

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Carcass of a five-year-old female leopard was found in Kanloi reserve forest, 35 kms away from here, on Saturday.

While no injury marks were found on it, forest officials believe that the leopard might have succumbed to some disease. The postmortem will be conducted on Sunday.

Angul DFO V Kartik said some villagers of Kankuripal saw the carcass of the leopard at the forest and informed Chhendipada forest range officials. Forest officials rushed to the spot and and conducted an inquiry.

Kartik said three veterinary doctors have been requisitioned along with the member of an NGO and others as per NTPC guidelines for conducting the autopsy. He said OUAT officials too have been contacted. “The samples collected during autopsy will be sent to OUAT to ascertain the cause of the death,” he said. Around a month back, another leopard carcass was found at Rengali dam under Khamar forest range.