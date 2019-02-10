‘Naveen misleading people on HC bench’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday blamed the State Government for delay in taking a decision by the Centre on the contentious issue of a bench of the Orissa High Court.

Accusing the State Government of shedding crocodiles tears on the issue, Pradhan said Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has been advising the State to submit a comprehensive proposal in consultation with the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court for further action.

The State is in favour of a permanent bench of the High Court. The State Government is aware of the procedure to be followed. “It is imperative that the Chief Justice of the High Court is consulted and recommendations of Orissa High Court obtained before setting up any Bench(es) of the High Court in the State. The same process is followed in case of all other High Courts,” the Union Law Minister had said in his reply to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s January 11 letter.

The State Government had set up Justice CR Pal Commission in March 2008 to look into the feasibility and desirability of benches of Orissa High Court outside Cuttack and suggest a place besides other requirements for a bench. Though the commission had submitted its report in 2014, the State Government is yet to make the report public, Pradhan said.

Instead of shifting the blame to the Centre, the senior BJP leader asked the State to make the report public.

Responding to a query on the State making a token provision in the interim Budget for 2019-20 for the proposed HC bench, Pradhan said BJD is trying to fool people when it has not been able to submit a comprehensive proposal to the Centre even after five years of submission of Justice Pal Commission report.

In another letter to Union Law Minister last month, Naveen had said there is adequate justification for establishment of permanent benches of Orissa High Court in Western and Southern parts under the criteria laid down by the Justice Jaswant Singh Commission.