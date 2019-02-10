Home States Odisha

‘Odisha, among 12 states, to notify RPWD Act’

A robust mechanism is yet to be adopted by the States to implement the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016.

Published: 10th February 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A robust mechanism is yet to be adopted by the States to implement the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016. This was revealed during a seminar on the RPWD Act where it was revealed that more than 50 per cent of the states have yet not notified the rules, despite a significant lapse of time.

A study on implementation of the Act was conducted by National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), Disability Rights India Foundation (DRIF) and National Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (NCRPD) last year. The NCPEDP later constituted disability legislation units in each zone of the country to create awareness about RPWD Act.

At the seminar organised by State Disability Information and Resource Centre, Swabhiman, which is also the disability legislation unit of NCPEDP’s east zone, NCPEDP, Executive Director, Arman Ali said “Many States are yet to constitute advisory committees, set-up special courts at district levels, issue guidelines to ensure that all new buildings are accessible to persons with disabilities and old buildings revamp infrastructure for the same. Only about 12 states, including Odisha have notified the rules, he added.

The authorities were still taking a welfare approach rather than taking development approach for the persons with disabilities, Ali said. Swabhiman, Chief Executive, Shruti Mohapatra said better coordination between all departments of the Government was need of the hour for implementation of RPWD Act. “The objective of the seminar is to create awareness about the Act. Last year, Swabhiman had organised a campaign to senisitise people about the Act in all districts of the State,” she said.

The seminar was attended by NCPEDP’s head of law and policy, Rajiv Raturi; National Career Service Centre for Differently-Abled (NCSCDA) official RK Sharma; lawyer Mrinalini Padhi, Director programmes Swabhiman, Mihir Mohanty and Arman Ali.

TAGS
Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act 2016

