Home States Odisha

OPCC chief slams CM for Rafale silence

The OPCC president also came down heavily on the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue by asking why is he avoiding a JPC probe if no wrong has been done.

Published: 10th February 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik on Saturday targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his silence over ‘Rafale’ scam by alleging that it has exposed the Naveen-Modi nexus.

The Prime Minister has stolen thousands of jobs from Odisha by bypassing HAL and giving the contract for Rafale to Reliance, Patnaik said and asked why the Chief Minister is silent on the biggest scam of India.

“This policy of enemy in Bhubaneswar and best friend in Delhi would not work anymore as people of the State have seen through such duplicity and will give reply in the upcoming elections,” he said.

The OPCC president also came down heavily on the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue by asking why is he avoiding a JPC probe if no wrong has been done. New evidence has established direct involvement of the PMO in the scam, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp