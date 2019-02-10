OPCC chief slams CM for Rafale silence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik on Saturday targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his silence over ‘Rafale’ scam by alleging that it has exposed the Naveen-Modi nexus.

The Prime Minister has stolen thousands of jobs from Odisha by bypassing HAL and giving the contract for Rafale to Reliance, Patnaik said and asked why the Chief Minister is silent on the biggest scam of India.

“This policy of enemy in Bhubaneswar and best friend in Delhi would not work anymore as people of the State have seen through such duplicity and will give reply in the upcoming elections,” he said.

The OPCC president also came down heavily on the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue by asking why is he avoiding a JPC probe if no wrong has been done. New evidence has established direct involvement of the PMO in the scam, he said.