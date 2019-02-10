Open Day, Science expo at IIT-BBS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Open Day and Science & Technology Exhibition will be organised by IIT-Bhubaneswar on in its campus on February 12 to mark its 11th Foundation Day.

Over 205 live exhibits and experiments will be displayed and presented by the IIT students at the exhibition, which will begin at 9.3 am and continue till 6 pm. It is open for all, said officials of the Institute said, adding, the exhibition will be equally exciting for students of all age groups from Class V to those pursuing Engineering and PG in Science.

Officials said schools and colleges from across the State have evinced interest to attend the Open day and visit the exhibition.

“We are expecting a footfall of over 10,000 students and teachers on the day,” the officials said. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal is slated to inaugurate the exhibition.

Director, IIT, Prof RV Raja Kumar said the institute is keen on doing its best in inspiring the school children and university students in the region through its ambitious Outreach Programmes which will continue in the coming days.