Home States Odisha

Open Day, Science expo at IIT-BBS

Officials said schools and colleges from across the State have evinced interest to attend the Open day and visit the exhibition.

Published: 10th February 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Open Day and Science & Technology Exhibition will be organised by IIT-Bhubaneswar on in its campus on February 12 to mark its 11th Foundation Day.

Over 205 live exhibits and experiments will be displayed and presented by the IIT students at the exhibition, which will begin at 9.3 am and continue till 6 pm. It is open for all, said officials of the Institute said, adding, the exhibition will be equally exciting for students of all age groups from Class V to those pursuing Engineering and PG in Science.

Officials said schools and colleges from across the State have evinced interest to attend the Open day and visit the exhibition.

“We are expecting a footfall of over 10,000 students and teachers on the day,” the officials said. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal is slated to inaugurate the exhibition.

Director, IIT, Prof RV Raja Kumar said the institute is keen on doing its best in inspiring the school children and university students in the region through its ambitious Outreach Programmes which will continue in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp