Home States Odisha

‘Restoration of dams in 7 states to be over by June 2020’

Project Director of DRIP in Central Water Commission (CWC) Pramod Narayan said work on 100 of the 223 dams has been completed, the rest will be over by end of June 2020.

Published: 10th February 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Upgradation and restoration of dams taken up under the ambitious Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) in seven States is likely to be completed in the next one year.With 5,254 large dams in operation, India ranks third globally. As many as 223 dams in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand are being repaired and restored in the first phase.

Project Director of DRIP in Central Water Commission (CWC) Pramod Narayan said work on 100 of the 223 dams has been completed, the rest will be over by end of June 2020.“Started in April 2012, the project took up restoration of 26 dams in Odisha. Almost 90 per cent works of the dams have been completed, except Hirakud which will take three more years as the State Government is building an additional spillway,” Narayan told ‘The Express’.

With an estimated cost of Rs 370 crore funded by the World Bank, the additional spillway is being constructed at Hirakud reservoir to reduce the pressure and allow more flow of flood water. Focus has been laid on structural and non-structural measures of all 223 dams, some of which are more than 100 years old, during the repair and restoration drive. Since there was no budgetary provision by any State or Central Government for repair and maintenance of dams, CWC launched the WB-funded project.

The Centre has approved the revised cost of DRIP amounting to Rs 3,466 crore along with two years extension of the project which was initially scheduled to be completed in April 2018.“At least 25 activities, including treatment of leakage, reduction of seepage, improvement in dam drainage, spillways, ability to withstand higher floods, head regulators, draw-off gates and their operating mechanisms, stilling basins and downstream spillway channels have been undertaken besides safety and provisioning of additional flood handling facilities,” Narayan said.

Apart from rehabilitation of dams, emergency action plan, development of web-based asset management tool - Dam Health and Rehabilitation Monitoring Application (DHARMA), seismic hazard mapping along with seismic hazard assessment information system and risk assessment of selected dams are also being looked into.

The country witnessed three unprecedented floods in the last five years, including the devastating Chennai and Kerala floods, which led to debates on dam safety management and operational protocols.

“The newly-formulated Dam Safety Bill 2018 addresses issues related to safety and management of dams. The DRIP has introduced first-of-its-kind operational protocols on a large scale in a single process,” Narayan added.

The second phase of the project is expected to begin from April 2020 and it would take up rehabilitation of 733 dams from 18 States at an estimated cost of Rs 11,487 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp