SpiceJet to begin operations at VSS airport from March 31

VSS airport officials said SpiceJet was awarded the tender in January to start its operations at the airport.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After commercial operations were shut at Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) airport in Jharsuguda in October last year following arbitrary suspension of flights by Air Odisha, SpiceJet is all set to launch its services under Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme from March 31.

VSS airport officials said SpiceJet was awarded the tender in January to start its operations at the airport. “The officials of the airlines conducted the safety assessment of the airport today. The airlines will most likely start its operations from March 31,” VSS Airport Director S K Chauhan told TNIE.

The airline is set to resume operation on three routes in both directions - Delhi to Jharsuguda, Kolkata to Jharsuguda and Hyderabad to Jharsuguda.

Besides SpiceJet, three other airlines have also been awarded tenders to operate at VSS under UDAN scheme. Jet Airways will most likely start its operations in both directions from Mumbai to Jharsuguda, sources said.

Air Odisha had bagged the permission to operate flights from Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar, Ranchi and Raipur under UDAN. However, after the agreement with Air Odisha was cancelled, one of the four airlines is expected to operate on the same route.

VSS Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 last year. The State’s second airport was built 56 years after Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) came up in Bhubaneswar. VSS airport was set up at an estimated cost of `210 crore with a contribution of `75 crore from the State Government. It has state-of-the-art passenger facilities on a par with other domestic airports in the country.

