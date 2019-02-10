Tender floated for bridge on Tel river

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE East Coast Railway (ECoR) has floated tender for a major bridge on Tel river as part of Khurda Road-Balangir railway line project. The nearly one km bridge would be built at an estimated cost of `23 crore.

Apart from delay in land acquisition in four districts through which it will pass, Tel was a major roadblock in completion of the 289-km project. A major tributary of Mahanadi river, there is an existing road bridge of about 1.1 km having 26 spans and box girders downstream of the proposed railway bridge.

Sources in ECoR said, the Khurda Road-Balangir new broad gauge line alignment crosses Tel near Sonepur town and the confluence of Mahanadi river and Tel is about 2.5 km downstream of the proposed location of the bridge.

The proposed bridge will have a lot of influence of Mahanadi with huge volume of backwaters especially during peak floods due to the merging of both rivers in a very short distance with straight reach without any appreciable bends. It will be the longest bridge on the railway line project, said an official.

The catchment area for the bridge has been assessed at 18,390 sq km. Considering all the factors, it is proposed to build 17 spans of 45.7 metre each, he informed. While soil investigation has been carried out, pile foundations have been proposed for shore spans and open foundation for other spans due to presence of bed rock.

The substructure has been planned with reinforced cement concrete piers and bed blocks having provision for inspection ladder, platform, trolley refuge/man refuge, overhead equipment mast and railing.

Similarly, 45.7 metre open web steel girders have been planned for speedy construction of super structure of the bridge. Steel girders for the bridge are being fabricated in Mughalsarai railway engineering workshop to have better quality control.

While 66 km between Khurda Road and Nayagarh and 15 km from Balangir side have been commissioned, recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off a train from Balangir. The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 350 crore in the interim budget for the project.

Locals have demanded the State Government to hand over nearly 2955 acre of private land, which is pending in Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur and Balangir districts, to the Railways for expediting the project.