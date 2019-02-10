Home States Odisha

Trader robbed of Rs 6L from moving bus

A businessman was allegedly robbed of `6 lakh from a bus here on Saturday.

Published: 10th February 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A businessman was allegedly robbed of `6 lakh from a bus here on Saturday.Krushna Chandra Sahoo, a resident of Begunia, was on his way to Cuttack in a private bus when the bag carrying the cash was stolen from him by some miscreants near Fire Station Square.

Sahoo owns a grocery shop and was going to Malgodown in Cuttack for procurement of stock when the incident occurred between 4.30 pm and 5 pm.However, Sahoo’s account of the incident left the police in a tizzy. He was unable to tell in which bus he was travelling to Cuttack. “We suspect his bag was stolen from inside the bus. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said.

The incident comes close on the heels of spate of snatching incidents in the City. In December last, locals had blocked Khandagiri-Chandaka Road demanding a check on such loots in the area. Locals complained that they were being waylaid by anti-socials and had demanded immediate action. There has been a rise in robbery and dacoity cases in various parts of the State Capital. About 1,555 incidents of theft were reported in the City last year along with 229 incidents of burglary, 194 cases of robbery and 27 cases of dacoity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp