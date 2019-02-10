Trader robbed of Rs 6L from moving bus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A businessman was allegedly robbed of `6 lakh from a bus here on Saturday.Krushna Chandra Sahoo, a resident of Begunia, was on his way to Cuttack in a private bus when the bag carrying the cash was stolen from him by some miscreants near Fire Station Square.

Sahoo owns a grocery shop and was going to Malgodown in Cuttack for procurement of stock when the incident occurred between 4.30 pm and 5 pm.However, Sahoo’s account of the incident left the police in a tizzy. He was unable to tell in which bus he was travelling to Cuttack. “We suspect his bag was stolen from inside the bus. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said.

The incident comes close on the heels of spate of snatching incidents in the City. In December last, locals had blocked Khandagiri-Chandaka Road demanding a check on such loots in the area. Locals complained that they were being waylaid by anti-socials and had demanded immediate action. There has been a rise in robbery and dacoity cases in various parts of the State Capital. About 1,555 incidents of theft were reported in the City last year along with 229 incidents of burglary, 194 cases of robbery and 27 cases of dacoity.