Tribunal to check real estate fraud

To protect people from falling prey to real estate fraud, Odisha Government has established an appellate Tribunal - Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To protect people from falling prey to real estate fraud, Odisha Government has established an appellate Tribunal - Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal. A notification issued by Housing and Urban Development Department earlier this week stated that the appellate authority has been set up as per the provision of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016.

According to sources, the tribunal will be headed by a retired Judge or sitting Judge of High Court. Two experts will assist the tribunal to adjudicate the disputes. To streamline real estate sector in the State, Government has also set up a Real Estate Regulatory Authority as per the provision of the Act. The Act has made registration for sale and purchase of properties mandatory and has provisions of jail term and fine for the violators.

