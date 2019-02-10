VIMSAR chief Pujahari quits

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Controversial Director of VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla Dr Ashwini Pujahari, accused of undertaking unverified medical practices, stepped down from the post on Saturday.

He sent in his resignation to Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and is awaiting an approval. VIMSAR is one of the first three government medical colleges and hospitals of the State.

On December 7, Pujahari was served a show cause notice by Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Health department over allegations levelled against him by the Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA). He was sent on leave the very next day by the State Government pending investigation.

Though Pujahari submitted his reply along with documentary and visual evidences, he claimed he did not get any acknowledgement from the department. He reportedly sent a reminder, asking them for a reply within 15 days but in absence of any feedback, he resolved to resign.

“The delay in reply had left me in a state of uncertainty for a long time. Also, it was restricting me from taking any further decision regarding alternative engagement.

I could speculate that the investigation report is not going to be in my favour and decided to step down from the post” Pujahari told TNIE.Pujahari was in the eye of a storm after the JDA of VIMSAR accused him of conducting experimental surgeries on poor and destitute patients without consent and approval of the ethics committee.

The association had claimed that several poor patients were subjected to the unproven experimental surgeries allegedly conducted by Pujahari, who used table salt, terming it as hypertonic saline, to treat a patient suffering from cancer. Use of lemon juice for treatment was also another accusation against him.

Apart from seeking legal action against the Director, the JDA had gone on strike demanding his removal from the post besides registration of FIR and cancellation of MCI registration.

However, Pujahari claimed that VIMSAR developed significantly on many fronts during his term but what he was being subjected to is humiliating and unjustified.Interestingly, rumours of Pujhari joining politics has also surfaced as he was reportedly contacted by various political parties. He told a private TV channel that he has been contacted by PCC chief Niranjan Patnaik to join Congress.