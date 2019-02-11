Home States Odisha

Odisha: Police ASI among two arrested in Bargarh rape case

While the ASI was placed under suspension, both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of POCSO Act, the SP said.

SAMBALPUR: A police official and a 22-year-old man were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Odisha's Bargarh district, police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Sohela Banmali Kuanr and a youth -- Kaibalya alias Rinku Nag (22) -- were arrested on charge of raping the minor girl three days ago, Bargarh Superintendent of Police, Mukesh Kumar Bhamo said.

He said a Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) in Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) has been entrusted with the task of conducting a departmental inquiry into the incident.

The girl, a student of class X, was kidnapped by Nag of Melchhamunda while she went for tuition on February 8, Her family members lodged a complaint with the Melchhamunda police station in this regard, police said.

Preliminary investigation showed Nag, who was known to ASI Banmali Kuanr as well as the girl, took her to Sohela on February 8.

He took the girl to the rented house of the ASI and allegedly raped her before locking the door from outside.

The ASI, who went to the house in the evening, took the girl to his government quarter on the premises of the Sohela police station, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

The next day, the ASI took the girl out and left her at Sohela bus stand.

She was later spotted by Melchhamunda police and was handed over to her family members.

Sub-divisional Police officer (SDPO), Padampur, Laxminarayan Panda said, the matter came to light after the girl was traced.

A case was registered at Sohela police station on the basis of her statement and the accused were arrested.

The incident evoked a sharp reaction from opposition political parties with Congress demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

State Congress women wing president Sumitra Jena said Patnaik has lost moral right to remain in power after the arrest of a police official for raping a minor.

