6 killed, 12 injured in road mishaps

At least six persons were killed and 12 injured in separate road mishaps in Malkangiri, Bargarh and Sundargarh districts on Monday.

Published: 12th February 2019

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI /BARGARH  /ROURKELA: At least six persons were killed and 12 injured in separate road mishaps in Malkangiri, Bargarh and Sundargarh districts on Monday. Eighteen people were going to Mathili from Pangam in Malkangiri district in a pick-up van to attend a meeting on Ujjwala scheme when driver lost control over the vehicle.

The van veered off the road and overturned near Salapadar killing three on the spot and injuring 10 others. Mathili police rushed to the spot and shifted all the injured persons to Mathili sub-divisional hospital. At Bargarh, a youth died and two others sustained critical injuries when two motorcycles collided head-on at Malda on Paikmal- Padampur road.

The deceased has been identified 28-year-old Gaura Bariha of Bhubaneswarpur village under Paikmal police limits. The injured are 23-year-old Balram Tandi and 19-year-old Seshadev Bhoi of Paikmal. The three were rushed to Padampur Sub Divisional Hospital where Bariha was declared brought dead. Balram and Seshadev were shifted to VIMSAR at Burla after their condition deteriorated.

The incident took place when Bariha was going to his in-law’s house in Malda. Balram and Seshadev were returning to Paikmal from Padampur. A case has been registered. In Sundargarh, two sisters were killed when the two-wheeler they were going on was hit by a multi-axle truck. Manjula Minz and her sister Anjela were going towards Rourkela town when the truck hit their vehicle from behind at TCI Chowk. The girls died on the spot.

