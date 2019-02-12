Asha workers rally for long-standing demands

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Hundreds of Asha workers under the banner of Asha Mahasangha took out a rally over 14-point charter of demands from Baji Chowk to the collectorate on Monday. Their demands include monthly payment of `18,000, health protection and social protection allowances besides regularisation of their jobs. The association leaders emphasised on contributing their service in remote and undesirable places, ensuring institutional delivery in remote areas, educating women having no awareness about institutional delivery and creating awareness on health. “If the government does not respond to our demands, it will reflect in the election,” they told mediapersons.