BJP promises houses, job if voted to power

ROURKELA: The BJP has announced to provide housing and employment opportunities to all eligible people if voted to power in Odisha. At a meeting here on Monday, Odisha BJP secretary and Sundargarh zone media cell coordinator, Shankar Oram, BJP State Executive Member Pramila Das and a host of other leaders informed that the party will identify homeless and jobless people during its upcoming Jan Sampark padayatra across Sundargarh district.

Senapati said BJP workers will reach out to villages and urban areas to identify landless persons and persons with landholding to ensure them help under government’s housing scheme. Similarly, persons would be identified for employment and self-employment opportunities. He said two separate forms with unique identity numbers would be filled up and the beneficiaries would receive promise cards signed by BJP workers. they beneficiaries would also receive confirmation through SMS on giving missed call to a number written on the forms. He said after 19 years in power it is time for the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD Government to give answers to people.

“During 10 years of Congressled UPA I and II Government, Odisha was given 6,27,257 housing units under Indira Awas Yojana, while it is 17,99,927 under the PM Awas Yojana in less than five years rule of Narendra Modi Government. The NDA increased the housing assistance amount from `75,000 to `1.32 lakh including `12,000 for constructing toilets,” he said. Oram said despite rich in mineral resources onethird of Odisha’s youths are forced to migrate for employment. On February 6, the AICC president Rahul Gandhi at the Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh had issued symbolic guarantee cards to fulfil promises made to farmers, poor and unemployment youths if Congress is voted to power in Odisha.