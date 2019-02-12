Home States Odisha

BJP promises houses, job if voted to power

Senapati said BJP workers will reach out to villages and urban areas to identify landless persons and persons with landholding to ensure them help under government’s housing scheme.

Published: 12th February 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The BJP has announced to provide housing and employment opportunities to all eligible people if voted to power in Odisha. At a meeting here on Monday, Odisha BJP secretary and Sundargarh zone media cell coordinator, Shankar Oram, BJP State Executive Member Pramila Das and a host of other leaders informed that the party will identify homeless and jobless people during its upcoming Jan Sampark padayatra across Sundargarh district.

Senapati said BJP workers will reach out to villages and urban areas to identify landless persons and persons with landholding to ensure them help under government’s housing scheme. Similarly, persons would be identified for employment and self-employment opportunities. He said two separate forms with unique identity numbers would be filled up and the beneficiaries would receive promise cards signed by BJP workers. they beneficiaries would also receive confirmation through SMS on giving missed call to a number written on the forms. He said after 19 years in power it is time for the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD Government to give answers to people.

“During 10 years of Congressled UPA I and II Government, Odisha was given 6,27,257 housing units under Indira Awas Yojana, while it is 17,99,927 under the PM Awas Yojana in less than five years rule of Narendra Modi Government. The NDA increased the housing assistance amount from `75,000 to `1.32 lakh including `12,000 for constructing toilets,” he said. Oram said despite rich in mineral resources onethird of Odisha’s youths are forced to migrate for employment. On February 6, the AICC president Rahul Gandhi at the Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh had issued symbolic guarantee cards to fulfil promises made to farmers, poor and unemployment youths if Congress is voted to power in Odisha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp