BJP starts public hearing against BJD ‘corruption’

The elected members of the ruling party will be asked to present themselves before the people’s court to reply to the charges against them, Mohanty said.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After launching the ‘Jawab Maguchi Odisha’ campaign to strike a chord with the public by seeking reply from the State Government on its failures, the BJP on Monday initiated ‘Jana Adalat’ to hear complaints on corruption of elected representatives of the ruling BJD including Ministers. The week-long public trial of BJD MLAs, MPs and Ministers was launched from three Parliamentary constituencies of Puri, Berh a m p u r a n d Kalahandi on the first day.

“The ‘Jana Adalat’ will be organised in all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of the State till February 21. As people need replies from the State Government during the public hearing, we expect the presence of BJD representatives to answer the charges against them,” State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty said. Accusing the BJD Government of being neck-deep in corruption, Mohanty said charges will be framed against the elected representatives of the ruling party of each of Parliamentary constituency comprising seven Assembly segments. One among the public will preside over the ‘Jana Adalat’ as judge and charges will be framed against the BJD representatives on the basis of complaints received from people of the Parliamentary constituency.

The elected members of the ruling party will be asked to present themselves before the people’s court to reply to the charges against them, Mohanty said. The BJP leader said his party has prepared a documentary of 15 minutes duration capturing the failure of the Government and how corruption has eaten into the vitals of all public institutions during the last 19 years. The documentary will be exhibited before the start of ‘Jana Adalat’ to provide people a glimpse of BJD’s misgovernance, said Mohanty.

He launched a poster titled ‘Jana Adalat against BJD Government’ on the day. Mohanty informed that the public trial of BJD Government will be held in Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Kendrapara on February 12 followed by Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur and Keonjhar on February 13. Mohanty February 14 is the ‘Jana Adalat’ date for Bargarh, Cuttack and Kandakaml districts while the people’s court will be organised in Balasore, Koraput and Sundargarh on February 15, Bhadrak and Balangir on February 16 and Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and Jagatsingpur on February 17.

