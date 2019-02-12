Class IX girl found dead in mysterious circumstances

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A minor girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in Niranjanpur village within Jatni police limits on Monday. The victim, a student of Class IX, was staying with her mother who was not at home when the incident occurred. When the mother returned, she saw one of their distant relatives coming out of the house. Police said the mother informed them that she saw her daughter hanging from the ceiling on returning back to the house.

Later, the girl’s mother, an Anganwadi helper, lodged a complaint with Jatni police alleging that her daughter was raped and murdered by the relative who hails from neighbouring Saradhapur village. The accused used to frequently visit the victim’s house and is absconding after the incident.

“The accused is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. Basing on the complaint, a murder case has been registered,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said. Jatni IIC Biswaranjan Sahoo said the suspect works as a driver.

“We are yet to establish whether the girl was murdered or she committed suicide. Investigation is on to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted,” he added. Sources said police have collected information which suggests that the victim’s mother was in a relationship with the accused. However, the cops are yet to establish the claim. The victim’s father was not in good terms with her mother and stays at another place.