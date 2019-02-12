Cop arrested for raping minor girl on police station premises in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARGARH: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Sohela police station was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in his residence at the police station premises on February 8. A 22-year-old youth, Kaibalya alias Riku Nag of Melchhamunda was also arrested for raping the victim. They were arrested under sections 363, 366 and 376 (DA) of IPC besides POCSO Act. The cop, Banmali Kuanr, was placed under suspension by Bargarh SP Mukesh K Bhamoo on Sunday. ​

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Human Rights Protection Cell has been entrusted with departmental inquiry into the case, the SP informed. According to reports, the girl who is a student of Class-X, was allegedly kidnapped by Kaibalya when she had gone to tuition on February 8.

Kaibalya allegedly had an affair with the girl. Subsequently, her family members lodged a complaint at Melchhamunda police station. Kaibalya, who had acquaintance with the ASI, brought the girl to Sohela the same day and took her to Banmali’s rented house. He raped her there and fled after locking the girl in the house.

When Banmali returned, he took the girl to his official quarter on the premises of Sohela police station where he allegedly forced himself on the victim. On February 9 morning, the ASI took the girl to his rented house and locked her up. At around 12 noon, the cop dropped the girl at Sohela bus stand. When Melchhamunda police found the girl in front of Sohela police station, they suspected foul and sought her whereabouts. The girl narrated her ordeal to the cops who informed the family.

She was later handed over to them. Padampur SDPO, Laxminarayan Panda said the matter came to light after the girl was traced at Sohela. Subsequently, a case was registered at Sohela police station. Banmali and Kaibalya have been produced before a local court.