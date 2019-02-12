Home States Odisha

Cop arrested for raping minor girl on police station premises in Odisha

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Human Rights Protection Cell has been entrusted with departmental inquiry into the case, the SP informed.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Child abuse, Sexual abuse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARGARH: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Sohela police station was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in his residence at the police station premises on February 8. A 22-year-old youth, Kaibalya alias Riku Nag of Melchhamunda was also arrested for raping the victim. They were arrested under sections 363, 366 and 376 (DA) of IPC besides POCSO Act. The cop, Banmali Kuanr, was placed under suspension by Bargarh SP Mukesh K Bhamoo on Sunday. ​

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Human Rights Protection Cell has been entrusted with departmental inquiry into the case, the SP informed. According to reports, the girl who is a student of Class-X, was allegedly kidnapped by Kaibalya when she had gone to tuition on February 8.

Kaibalya allegedly had an affair with the girl. Subsequently, her family members lodged a complaint at Melchhamunda police station. Kaibalya, who had acquaintance with the ASI, brought the girl to Sohela the same day and took her to Banmali’s rented house. He raped her there and fled after locking the girl in the house.

When Banmali returned, he took the girl to his official quarter on the premises of Sohela police station where he allegedly forced himself on the victim. On February 9 morning, the ASI took the girl to his rented house and locked her up. At around 12 noon, the cop dropped the girl at Sohela bus stand. When Melchhamunda police found the girl in front of Sohela police station, they suspected foul and sought her whereabouts. The girl narrated her ordeal to the cops who informed the family.

She was later handed over to them. Padampur SDPO, Laxminarayan Panda said the matter came to light after the girl was traced at Sohela. Subsequently, a case was registered at Sohela police station. Banmali and Kaibalya have been produced before a local court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minor Rape Police Rape Minor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp