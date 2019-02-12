Cots, slings still only option for tribals

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: WITH the much-hyped bike ambulance service still a distant dream for people in the remote areas of the district, cots and slings continue to be their sole refuge for reaching health care institutions. It has been nearly two years since the bike ambulance service was announced for the district. Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena during a review on August 11, 2017 had announced to launch the service in 329 inaccessible villages to provide easy access to health care facilities for pregnant women and infants. But no step has been taken in this regard so far.

Meanwhile, more than 15 incidents have been reported in the last one and half years where pregnant women were carried on cots or slings to hospitals. Villagers in the inaccessible areas are being forced to carry pregnant women on cots as lack of all-weather roads have prevented ambulances from reaching the villages. In yet another instance, a pregnant woman Mitarani Naik (23) of Jethma village in Sukruli block on Sunday was carried on a cot for two km to avail 102 ambulance service. Her husband Tikachand alleged that basic facilities continue to elude the tribals as pregnant women delivered on roadside after failing to get an ambulance.

A majority of the residents in the block still deprived of basic health care facilities and struggle to reach a hospital in times of emergency, he added. As per reports, it was targeted that the bike ambulance service will ensure timely medical care for people living in the remote difficult-to-reach areas and also help increase the ratio of institutional child delivery. The quick response ambulance service will reduce infant and maternal mortality rate in the district. Locals alleged tribals were forced to go for non-institutional delivery and never brought their children to health centres for immunisation due to lack of road connectivity. They demanded immediate initiation of bike ambulance service in the district. Chief District Medical Officer P Mohanty said a meeting was held recently to discuss the feasibility for launching of the two-wheeler ambulances in inaccessible parts of the district.