Farmers gherao collectorate

MALKANGIRI : Farmers staged blockade in front of the collectorate by placing paddy bags on Monday, protesting non-lifting of grains from procurement centres. Work in the collectorate came to a halt as none of the employees were allowed to enter the campus by the agitators. Under the aegis of District Congress Committee and led by party leader Pradeep Kumar Majhi, the farmers brought paddy sacks in tractors to the collectorate, placed them in front of the gate and staged dharna.

Majhi said paddy procurement started three months back but so far, 60 per cent of the stock is yet to be cleared. In Malkangiri town, 5,000 quintal of grains remain unsold. He said the agitation in front of collectorate will continue till the entire paddy stock is procured.

District Civil Supply Officer Abhimanyu Mohanty, however, said the agitation is aimed at getting political mileage as the district administration has already procured 10.5 lakh quintal paddy. This crop season, it was targeted to purchase 8.2 lakh quintal of paddy.