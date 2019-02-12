Home States Odisha

Farmers stage economic blockade

Last week, nearly a thousand farmers from Jajpur district were detained by police near Chandikhole while they were on their way to attend a mega rally organised by NNKS in Bhubaneswar.

Members of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan block National Highway 16 at Barabati in Jajpur district on Monday | AKSHYA ROUT

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Farmers under the aegis of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS), staged an economic blockade at Barabati on NH- 16 under Dharmasala police limits on Monday to press for their long-standing demands of price, prestige and pension. Vehicular traffic between Chandikhole and Panikoili on NH-16 was disrupted for three hours following the blockade.

Police reached the spot and arrested about 70 agitating farmers clearing the road. “We have intercepted movement of goods-laden vehicles on the NH as part of our economic blockade. We are not obstructing plying of emergency vehicles like ambulance, fire, milk van, school and college buses, passenger buses and government vehicles on election duty,” said Biswajit Mohanty, a core committee member of NKS.

“We are staging the economic blockade on the NH to protest the Government’s apathy towards fulfilling our longstanding demands. We have stopped supplying vegetables to the Capital and under its impact the prices will shoot up,” said Rasananda Parida, a farmer. The impact of the blockade was felt at Barabati market. As most of the farmers in Rasulpur block have not procured vegetables from their farm land, there was short supply of vegetables to the daily market and rise in prices.

