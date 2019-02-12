Home States Odisha

Govt withdraws NOC to Xavier’s School

The school has been functioning from 2004 with a student intake of 540.

Published: 12th February 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: THE School and Mass Education department has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued in favour of St Xavier’s High School here after the institution found itself embroiled in a controversy for allegedly securing the certificate by producing forged land documents. The High Power Committee of the department, in its meeting held on January 15, recommended withdrawal of NOC granted by the Directorate of Secondary Education to the school.

The school has been functioning from 2004 with a student intake of 540. However, it does not have required infrastructure, land and other facilities but was granted NOC in 2008, followed by recognition and affiliation from ICSE. The matter came to light after Purna Chandra Mohapatra, a resident of Kantaballavpur in the district, sought details through RTI from the Director of Secondary Education. According to the RTI reply, the school is spread over six decimal. Its plot number 1135/1565 comes under Panisalia village.

However, the land belongs to a woman Puspita Mohanty and not registered in the school’s name. The school authorities, though, had allegedly managed secured the NOC by submitting fake land documents in 2008. Later, parents led by Mohapatra submitted the documents to District Education Officer who conducted a probe through the local tehsildar in December 2017.

The probe report recommending withdrawal of NOC was submitted to the Director of Secondary Education in February last year. On the basis of the report, the High Power Committee decided to withdraw the NOC on January 15. Meanwhile, the Director of Secondary Education has sought intervention of the ICSE, New Delhi to cancel its affiliation to the school.

