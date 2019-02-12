IFR titles: Food commission wants special land demarcation drive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With nearly 30 per cent of beneficiaries yet to get Individual Forest Rights (IFR) due to delay in demarcation of land, the Odisha State Food Commission has requested district Collectors to launch a special drive for land demarcation. “It is really a matter of concern that Puri Collector is not taking any action regarding IFR claims submitted by forest dwellers of the district.

What is more painful is the fact that in his capacity as the chairman of the District Level Committee (DLC), he is yet to review the rejected applications despite instructions from the Revenue department,” said Chairperson of the Commission RL Jamuda in his letter to the Collectors. Of the 4,25,563 IFR titles distributed till December 2018, demarcation of land has been completed in 2,99,471 cases which is 70.37 per cent (pc) of the total titles.

Demarcation of land and correction/preparation of record of rights (RoRs) have been completed only in Bhadrak district. Though Jharsuguda Collector had reported 100 pc correction of RoRs by end of March 2018, it was reported in December, 2018 that 1,650 cases are pending. “It is a matter of serious concern that in seven districts (where more than 5,000 titles have been distributed), the performance on demarcation of titles is significantly below the State average,” the Commission noted. The seven districts are Keonjhar (34.37 pc), Nabarangpur (34.4 pc), Koraput (33.68 pc), Sundargarh (52.96 pc), Deogarh (48.12 pc), Nuapada (35.8 pc) and Ganjam (51.94 pc).

Advising the district Collectors concerned to undertake a special drive for demarcation of land, the Food panel Chairperson said apart from redeployment of field functionaries of Revenue department, services of retired revenue inspectors and Amins may be outsourced utilising the funds made available through nodal officers for this purpose. “It is expected that demarcation of land in all IFR cases for which the titles have been distributed till December 31, 2018 shall be completed by march 31, 2019.

The remaining districts having limited number of IFR cases should be in a better position to complete all pending demarcation cases by end of February 2019,” the letter said. Expressing concern at the slow pace of preparation of RoRs with a cumulative achievement for 1,78,039 titles representing 41.83 pc, the Commission asked the Collectors to complete the process by end of this fiscal.