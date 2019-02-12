Lokayukta in Odisha by April 8

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Monday assured the Supreme Court that Lokayukta will start functioning in the State by April 8. In an affidavit submitted to the apex court, the State Government stated that selection process of the Lokayukta will be completed by March 31 and it will start functioning by April 8.

The affidavit submitted by Chief Secretary AP Padhi contains steps taken by the State Government so far for appointment of Lokayukta, official sources said. The Chief Secretary deposed before a three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The selection committee of the Lokayukta headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet here on Wednesday. Other members of the selection committee include Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri, Speaker of the Assembly Pradeep Kumar Amat, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra and retired justice Ananga Kumar Patnaik.

Sources said the panel may select a six-member Lokayukta Mandal including the Lokayukta or less number of members. Odisha was the first State in the country to pass the Lokayukta Bill in the Assembly on February 14, 2014.

However, the State Government had not taken any steps to make it functional. Taking strong exception to the non-implementation of its order, the Supreme Court on July 10 last year had directed the State Government to complete the process for appointment of the Lokayukta by October 10. Acting on the directive, the State Government constituted a seven-member search committee on December 10. The panel was selected by the committee headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.