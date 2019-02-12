Man held for duping 45 youths

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: On Monday unearthed a Visa racket active in Kendrapara district and arrested a fake agent for duping over 45 job aspirants. The agent Susant Mandal of Rajnagar had duped the youth of lakhs of rupees by promising them work in Singapore. The arrest came following complaints lodged by four of the job seekers who returned to their villages on Monday.

As per the FIRs, Mandal had taken `40,000 each from the 45 job aspirants including Gangadhar Rout, Anil Kumar Pradhan, Ranjan Kumar Pradhan, Suman Mandal, promising them jobs in Singapore with monthly salary of `50,000. Lured by the prospects of foreign jobs, each of them paid the amount to Mandal. In return, Mandal provided 16 job aspirants with copies of air tickets, Visa and insurance papers for their flight to Singapore.

On reaching the international airport at Kolkata on February 4, the youth learnt that their air tickets, entry permits, insurance papers and Visa papers were all fake. Gangadhar who belongs to Mangarajpur village said two months back Mandal offered him a plumber job in a construction company in Singapore with a monthly salary of `50,000. Similar is the story of Ranar Rout (26) of Baghua village who was offered the job along with free food and accommodation. “Acting on the FIR, police started investigation and arrested Mandal.

More arrests are likely to follow,” said Sukant Patra, IIC of Rajnagar police station. Kendrapara district is famously known as the land of plumbers. As a large number of people here are skilled in plumbing and sanitary fittings, and stories of people prospering in foreign nations abound, the youth easily fall prey to the dubious elements, said Jagajiban Das, a trade union leader of Kendrapara. “Earlier, we had warned job-seekers not to fall into the trap of bogus adverts in newspapers offering work in foreign countries. We are investigating this case,” said District Labour Officer, Kalpana Mishra.