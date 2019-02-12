Home States Odisha

Mini space observatory to come up at planetarium

A mini space observatory will soon come up at Pathani Samanta Planetarium here to enhance the experience of visitors in celestial events.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A mini space observatory will soon come up at Pathani Samanta Planetarium here to enhance the experience of visitors in celestial events. Deputy director of the Planetarium Subhendhu Pattnaik said the mini-space observatory would replace the existing telescope which is six inches in diameter and capable of showing celestial events to only one person at a time.

The mini-space observatory will have an optical telescope of 14 inch diameter. It will also have a system through which celestial events can be displayed on a bigger screen. The optical telescope will allow hundreds of people to watch any astronomical event at the same time. Patnaik said the observatory will also help increase footfall at the planetarium during celestial events.

The project will, however, take some time to materialise. A dome shaped structure has to be build for the mini-observatory and higher budget allocation is required for the purpose, he said. For a standard space observatory, the diameter of the optical telescope has to be at least half metre. “Setting up these observatories will be too expensive. In view of this, the Government has planned to set up a mini-observatory with a bigger telescope,” Pattnaik said.

Meanwhile, the planetarium will also install space simulator and 3D theatre on its premises. “IIDCO has already submitted its building plan for the project which will take at least two years to complete,” he said. The space simulator will let visitors have the experience of travelling in space.

The equipment for space simulator and 3D theatre will cost around `1 crore while `2 crore is needed for construction of the building. Planetarium authorities said they have prepared a detailed blueprint for the development and expansion of the planetarium. An amount of `25 lakh will be spent on revival of the astronomy park on the campus. Earlier, it was announced that Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Ahmedabad will set up a Space Science Gallery at the Information Centre built on the planetarium premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp