CM Naveen Patnaik launches 38 new 'Aahar' centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched 38 new ‘Aahar’ centres, extending the much-popular affordable meal canteen scheme to all the urban areas of the State. With the addition of new canteens, the total number of Aahar centres in the State has gone up to 157. All the 114 urban pockets of Odisha are now covered under the scheme. The Aahar initiative launched on April 1, 2015, is currently serving one lakh meals to the people every day. Lunch comprising ‘Dalma’ and rice, is offered at `5 a plate.

The cheap meals are mainly meant for the urban poor and people visiting cities and towns from villages. “Aahar is a popular scheme and it is very pleasing that the total number of centres operating under it has gone up to 157 in the State today. Now, all urban areas in the state have been covered under the scheme with 56 hospital campuses getting the facility,” the Chief Minister said.

Aahar centres set up on 56 hospital campuses provide meals for lunch and dinner while the rest at other places serve food only during lunch. The Aahar scheme is a subsidised food programme of the Government. The actual cost of the Dalma-rice meal is around `20 while people pay only `5 for it.

The State Government extends `15 as subsidy per plate. The centres provide food at the designated places from 11 am to 3 pm every day. The night meals are served from 7 pm to 9 pm in all the centres located on hospital campuses. Official sources said so far 7.2 crore meals have been provided to people through these centres. About 2,000 people are employed in these centres while 65 vehicles are being used for transportation of food materials.

The Chief Minister also launched the web portal of Aahar Odisha, www.urbanodisha. gov.in/aahar today. Those willing to donate funds for the scheme can do so through the website. Besides, people can also sponsor meals at any Aahar centre on occasions like birthday and marriage anniversary through the website.