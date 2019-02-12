Odisha government transfers 29 IPS officers ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly elections

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha government Tuesday transferred 29 IPS officers ahead of of the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India had recently sent a directive to all state governments for shifting bureaucrats and police officers, who have spent three years or more in their present posting.

While Director, Intelligence and 1987 batch IPS officer Sunil Roy has been posted as the Special DG, Intelligence, 1988 batch officer Binyanand Jha has been appointed as the new ADGP & Director, Investigation, OHRC, an official notification said.

Sidhartha Mahadu Narvane has been given the charge of ADGP, Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) and Mahendra Pratap has been appointed as ADGP-cum-IG of Prison.

Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda is the new ADGP, Law & Order while Amitabh Thakur has been posted as the IGP, State Armed Police, it said.

Himansu Kumar Lal has been appointed as DIG, South Western Range, Koraput while Ashis Kumar Singh, who was earlier serving as DIG, Southern Range, Berhampur, has been given the charge of DIG, Intelligence and Chief Ministers Security.

S Shyni an IPS officer of 2001 batch working as DIG, CID CB has been posted as IGP, BPSPA (Biju Patnaik State Police Academy) while Himansu Kumar Lal DIG, SAP, Odisha has been posted as DIG, SWR (south-west range), Koraput.

Yatindra Koyal, IGP, STF (special task force) has been posted as IG, SR (southern range), Berhampur. Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi has been posted as SP, Rourkela.

Umashankar Dash, the SP, Rourkela has been posted in place of Sarthak Sarangi as SP, Puri. Sarah Sharma, SP, BPSPA has been posted as SP, Gajapati while Anupama James, SP, Deogarh has been posted as SP, Dhenkanal.

Rahul PR working as SP, Rayagada has been posted as SP, CID CB (STF).

Vivekananda Sharma, SP, Nawarangpur-attached to SP Hdqrs, Cuttack has been posted as AIG of Police, Hdqrs, Cuttack.

Padmini Sahoo, SDPO, Panposh has been posted as DCP, Hqrs. Rahul Jain SDPO, Barbil has been posted as SP, Deogarh.

Sarvana Vivek M, SDPO, Malkangiri has been posted as SP, Rayagada. Kusalkar Nitin Dugdu SDPO, Baliguda has been posted as SP, Nawarangpur.

Pratyush Diwakar ASP-cum-ADC to Governor has been posted as SP-cum-ADC to Governor. Madhab Ch Sahoo has been posted as Cuttack Rural AIG. K Dongayat, AIG has been posted as SRP, Cuttack.

Amulya Kumar Das, SP, Gajapati has been posted as SP, Khurda. Dipti Ranjan Ray, SP, Khurda has been posted as SP, CID CB.

Santosh Kumar Nayak, SP, Dhenkanal has been posted as SP, SIW while Radha Binod Panigrahi, SP, CID CB has been posted as SP, Cuttack.