Public opinion to reflect in Cong draft manifesto

Asha workers informed that though they have been pressed into emergency services and are having to work day and night, low pay has affected their livelihood.

JAGATSINGHPUR: Members of State Congress Manifesto Committee on Monday visited Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency and interacted with people from different sections of society to gather their opinion for party’s draft manifesto. President of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik along with Chhattisgarh’s Health and Rural Development Minister TS Singhdeo went from door-to-door, met common people and sought their feedback on how the Congress can help them if it’s voted to power.

They were accompanied by Congress members including local MLA Chiranjeeb Biswal, chairman of Congress Manifesto Committee Ganeswar Behera and president of district Congress unit Natabar Barik. Sources said, Congress has adopted the policy of Chhattisgarh for preparation of manifesto by taking public opinion into consideration which had worked in their favour and the party won the Assembly elections last year. During the interaction, weavers groups expressed worry over the declining number of societies from 400 to just 200 and meagre earnings of just about `20 to `30 per day by selling a saree.

Asha workers informed that though they have been pressed into emergency services and are having to work day and night, low pay has affected their livelihood. On the health services front, out of 62 sanctioned posts of doctors only 30 are available in District Headquarters Hospital crippling health services, the nurses informed the team. Informing about the absence of higher education facilities like Post Graduate and BEd courses in the district, the college students demanded a university in the area. Talking to media persons, Singhdeo said public interaction and feedback elicited good response in their state and after coming to power the government introduced loan wavier for farmers within five days of forming the government. As per the suggestion of AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh manifesto policy has been adopted in Odisha.

The suggestions and demands being collected from locals will not only placed in manifesto but will be worked out if the party comes to power in Odisha,” he added. Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said the party believes in work and not false assurances. “If party comes to power, our priority would be to provide free education, loan waiver, pension of `1,000 to elderly and widows, development of farmers, tribals and other benefits.”

