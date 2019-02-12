Reliance Realty announces Smart Fintech Centre in Mumbai

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Announcing Reliance Communications (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani’s full-time entry into realty business, RCom subsidiary Reliance Realty on Monday announced that it will develop Maharashtra’s first and largest Smart Fintech Centre in Navi Mumbai.

The company was already granted approval from Department of Information Technology of the Government of Maharashtra as well as Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to develop its 132-acre Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) in Navi Mumbai into the smart fintech centre.

The foray comes six months after Anil Ambani announced RCom’s decision to wrap up its telecom business and concentrate on real estate in future.

“As we have moved out of the telecom sector, we will monetise at an appropriate stage our enterprise business. Reliance Realty will be the engine of growth for the future of this company,” Anil Ambani had told his shareholders during its AGM in September last year.

The DAKC, on the outskirts of the financial capital, will be developed with a total saleable area of 30 million square feet. The company has already pegged the potential value creation at the site at Rs 25,000 crore.

Reliance Realty already has 3 million sq ft of built-up space, which will be leased out to multi-national companies. The company is expecting revenue accruals through it this year itself.

As per the fintech policy, the plot will have total saleable/leasable area of over 30 million square feet, the company said, claiming that the space available is double the size of the Bandra Kurla Complex business district in the island city.

RCom has filed for insolvency earlier this month.