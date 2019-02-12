Home States Odisha

Reliance Realty announces Smart Fintech Centre in Mumbai

The foray comes six months after Anil Ambani announced RCom’s decision to wrap up its telecom business and concentrate on real estate in future.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Announcing Reliance Communications (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani’s full-time entry into realty business, RCom subsidiary Reliance Realty on Monday announced that it will develop Maharashtra’s first and largest Smart Fintech Centre in Navi Mumbai.

The company was already granted approval from Department of Information Technology of the Government of Maharashtra as well as Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to develop its 132-acre Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) in Navi Mumbai into the smart fintech centre.

The foray comes six months after Anil Ambani announced RCom’s decision to wrap up its telecom business and concentrate on real estate in future.

“As we have moved out of the telecom sector, we will monetise at an appropriate stage our enterprise business. Reliance Realty will be the engine of growth for the future of this company,” Anil Ambani had told his shareholders during its AGM in September last year.

The DAKC, on the outskirts of the financial capital, will be developed with a total saleable area of 30 million square feet. The company has already pegged the potential value creation at the site at Rs 25,000 crore.

Reliance Realty already has 3 million sq ft of built-up space, which will be leased out to multi-national companies. The company is expecting revenue accruals through it this year itself.

As per the fintech policy, the plot will have total saleable/leasable area of over 30 million square feet, the company said, claiming that the space available is double the size of the Bandra Kurla Complex business district in the island city.

RCom has filed for insolvency earlier this month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp