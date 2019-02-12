Sports to curb crimes in Bhubhaneswar slums

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to check crimes and bridge the gap between slum dwellers and cops, Commissionerate Police on Monday launched All-round Promotion of Sports in Slums and Young and Juveniles Against Narcotics Abuse (APOSSA) Yojana in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Launching the scheme, Development ommissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Home Asit Tripathy said sports unite people and sporting events have the potential to enhance bonhomie among slum residents.

He said people residing in slum areas can utilise the police grounds for playing games like cricket, volleyball and kabaddi. Speaking on the occasion, DGP Dr RP Sharma opined that the scheme will help in enhancing trust between youths residing in slums and the police. Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said the scheme has been planned to pro-actively engage youths residing in slums in sharing responsibility by creating a safe and secure environment.

Sports will be the medium to engage the youths while creating awareness against substance abuse among them, he said. “Over 40 per cent of the Capital’s population resides in slums. Social cohesiveness among slum dwellers is weak and environment of anonymity prevails there. The cops are of the opinion that one of the factors behind crimes in slums is lack of active interaction between the residents and the socio- economic conditions prevailing in the areas.

These are responsible for criminal activities like drug peddling, bootlegging and substance abuse,” Mohanty said. In the first phase, the scheme has been initiated at Salia Sahi, Haldi Padia, Panda Park Basti, Bharatpur and Sikharchandi Basti in Bhubaneswar along with Tanla Sahi in Cuttack. During the launch, sports kits were distributed among youths of six slums. Commissionerate Police has sought the assistance of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sports and Youth and Housing and Urban Development departments besides nonprofit organisations for effective implementation of the scheme.