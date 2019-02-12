Home States Odisha

Sports to curb crimes in Bhubhaneswar slums

He said people residing in slum areas can utilise the police grounds for playing games like cricket, volleyball and kabaddi.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a bid to check crimes and bridge the gap between slum dwellers and cops, Commissionerate Police on Monday launched All-round Promotion of Sports in Slums and Young and Juveniles Against Narcotics Abuse (APOSSA) Yojana in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Launching the scheme, Development ommissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Home Asit Tripathy said sports unite people and sporting events have the potential to enhance bonhomie among slum residents.

He said people residing in slum areas can utilise the police grounds for playing games like cricket, volleyball and kabaddi. Speaking on the occasion, DGP Dr RP Sharma opined that the scheme will help in enhancing trust between youths residing in slums and the police. Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said the scheme has been planned to pro-actively engage youths residing in slums in sharing responsibility by creating a safe and secure environment.

Sports will be the medium to engage the youths while creating awareness against substance abuse among them, he said. “Over 40 per cent of the Capital’s population resides in slums. Social cohesiveness among slum dwellers is weak and environment of anonymity prevails there. The cops are of the opinion that one of the factors behind crimes in slums is lack of active interaction between the residents and the socio- economic conditions prevailing in the areas.

These are responsible for criminal activities like drug peddling, bootlegging and substance abuse,” Mohanty said. In the first phase, the scheme has been initiated at Salia Sahi, Haldi Padia, Panda Park Basti, Bharatpur and Sikharchandi Basti in Bhubaneswar along with Tanla Sahi in Cuttack. During the launch, sports kits were distributed among youths of six slums. Commissionerate Police has sought the assistance of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sports and Youth and Housing and Urban Development departments besides nonprofit organisations for effective implementation of the scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APOSSA Sports

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp