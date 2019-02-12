Stress on facilities for PwDs at booths

By Express News Service

BALASORE: THE district administration has laid stress on facilities for the physically challenged at polling booths ahead of the general elections. At the second preparatory meeting, Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout has directed the departments concerned to complete necessary facilities like supply of safe drinking water, electricity connectivity and fix railings on ramps in polling booths. The railing with ramps have been necessitated at 38 polling booths in the first phase as 9,000 out of 17,000 physically challenged adults have been added to the voter list.

The Collector has also ordered department concerned to arrange tricycle wheelchair and vehicle services for physically challenged voters which will help them reach the EVM machine as at least 95 polling booths are critical and 306 polling booths are more sensitive in the district, said the Collector. Out of 1887 polling booths 199 do not have electricity connection, he said and added that 43,000 out of 80,000 are new voters.