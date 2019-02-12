Home States Odisha

Odisha water crisis: Congress flays State, Centre

The medium and heavy industries set up in the State are extracting groundwater for their needs and this has led to water shortage in drinking and agriculture purpose.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

water

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With reports of drinking water scarcity in some parts of the State coming to fore even before the onset of summer, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday slammed the BJD Government for its failure to meet the basic needs of people even after 19 years in the saddle. Coming down heavily on the State Government, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said while ruling party is splurging tax payers’ money to dole out freebies to people ahead of the upcoming General Elections, a majority of the population are out of reach of safe drinking water.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are making tall claims on the achievements of the NDA Government at the Centre, they have done precious little to provide safe drinking water to people of Odisha, he said. “Neither the State nor the Central Government has taken any step for rain water harvesting resulting in fast depletion of groundwater in Odisha,” the OPCC said. Around 80 per cent people of the State depend on groundwater for their daily needs.

The medium and heavy industries set up in the State are extracting groundwater for their needs and this has led to water shortage in drinking and agriculture purpose. According to Central Ground Water Board report, the groundwater level in 24 out of 30 districts in Odisha is going down.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OPCC Odisha Congress Odisha water crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp