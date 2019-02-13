BJP workers gherao SMC office for land papers

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The BJP workers on Tuesday gheraoed Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) office demanding patta for landless slum dwellers and inclusion of the homeless under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) besides a host of other demands.

The workers came to SMC office in rallies from Khetrajpur, Jail Chowk and Budharaja and gheraoed the office. Addressing the gathering, senior BJP leader and former minister Jayanarayan Mishra said the State Government is not showing interest in making people avail benefits of schemes which have been implemented by the BJP-led Central Government.

The Union Government is providing drinking water under AMRUT Yojana, electricity connection under the Saubhagya Yojana and house under PMAY but the State Government is the biggest hindrance in implementation of these schemes, he said, adding that these issues will be included in the manifesto of BJP in the upcoming assembly election.

Among others, BJP leader and former chairman of erstwhile Sambalpur Municipality, Girish Patel, former BJP district president, Nauri Naik also spoke. They submitted a memorandum to the SMC Commissioner.