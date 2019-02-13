Home States Odisha

BJP workers gherao SMC office for land papers

The workers came to SMC office in rallies from Khetrajpur, Jail Chowk and Budharaja and gheraoed the office.

Published: 13th February 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The BJP workers on Tuesday gheraoed Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) office demanding patta for landless slum dwellers and inclusion of the homeless under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) besides a host of other demands.

The workers came to SMC office in rallies from Khetrajpur, Jail Chowk and Budharaja and gheraoed the office. Addressing the gathering, senior BJP leader and former minister Jayanarayan Mishra said the State Government is not showing interest in making people avail benefits of schemes which have been implemented by the BJP-led Central Government. 

The Union Government is providing drinking water under AMRUT Yojana, electricity connection under the Saubhagya Yojana and house under PMAY but the State Government is the biggest hindrance in implementation of these schemes, he said, adding that these issues will be included in the manifesto of BJP in the upcoming assembly election.

Among others, BJP leader and former chairman of erstwhile Sambalpur Municipality, Girish Patel, former BJP district president, Nauri Naik also spoke. They submitted a memorandum to the SMC Commissioner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp