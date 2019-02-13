Contractual forest staff seek permanent jobs in Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Contractual forest guards, forest watchers, boatmen and other staff on Tuesday gheraoed the divisional forest office of Bhitarkanika National Park at Rajnagar demanding permanent jobs with regular salary and other benefits.

Leading the agitation, president of Bhitarkanika Contractual Workers’ Union Himanshu Rout accused the Forest department of being indifferent to the legitimate demands of the temporary workers, who shoulder the major responsibility of ensuring smooth management of the park. “Strong resentment is brewing among contractual workers. Most temporary guards, even those who have worked at the national park for decades, earn as little as `7,500 per month,” he said.

A motor-launch driver, 35-year-old Bhanucharana Jena gets a salary of `300 per day though he has been working for the last more than 12 years at the national park. Like Bhanucharana, around 175 boatmen, forest guards, forest watchers, turtle guards and others get a meagre `250 to `300 per day. “It has become tough to manage without proper salary. One can imagine the difficulty being faced by a boatman who has been working since 12 years on a measly `9,000 per month,” said Bhanucharana.

Meanwhile, DFO of the park Bimal Prasan Acharya said lack of proper education qualification is the main impediment for most of the contractual employees to get permanent jobs.