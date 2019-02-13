Home States Odisha

Contractual forest staff seek permanent jobs in Bhitarkanika

Meanwhile, DFO of the park Bimal Prasan Acharya said lack of proper education qualification is the main impediment for most of the contractual employees to get permanent jobs. 

Published: 13th February 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Contractual forest guards, forest watchers, boatmen and other staff on Tuesday gheraoed the divisional forest office of Bhitarkanika National  Park at Rajnagar demanding permanent jobs with regular salary and other benefits. 

Leading the agitation, president of Bhitarkanika Contractual Workers’ Union Himanshu Rout accused the Forest department of being indifferent to the legitimate demands of the temporary workers, who shoulder the major responsibility of ensuring smooth management of the park. “Strong resentment is brewing among contractual  workers.  Most temporary guards, even those who have worked at the national  park for decades, earn as little as `7,500 per month,” he said. 

A motor-launch driver, 35-year-old Bhanucharana Jena gets a salary of `300 per day though he has been working for the last more than 12 years at the national park. Like Bhanucharana,  around 175  boatmen, forest guards, forest watchers,  turtle guards and others  get a meagre `250 to `300  per day. “It has become tough to manage without proper salary. One can imagine  the difficulty being faced by a  boatman  who has been working since 12 years on a measly `9,000 per month,”  said  Bhanucharana.

Meanwhile, DFO of the park Bimal Prasan Acharya said lack of proper education qualification is the main impediment for most of the contractual employees to get permanent jobs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp