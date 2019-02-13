Home States Odisha

Devotees take dip in Chandrabhaga

Thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the sea at Chandrabhaga and offered prayers to Sun God near Konark on Tuesday on the occasion of ‘Magha Mela’. 

By Express News Service

NIMAPARA: Thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the sea at Chandrabhaga and offered prayers to Sun God near Konark on Tuesday on the occasion of ‘Magha Mela’. 

Devotees take a dip on Magha Saptami in the Odia calendar month of Magha with the belief that it would cleanse their sins and rid them of skin diseases. The day is also observed as the birthday of Sun God. According to mythology, Lord Krishna’s son Samba was cured of leprosy after he offered prayers to the Sun God on the banks of Chandrabhaga. 

People from different parts of the country had congregated at the beach from Monday night, said SDPO SK Mishra. The district administration had made elaborate arrangements for the safety of devotees.  

