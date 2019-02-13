Home States Odisha

ECI team in Odisha today

A team of officials from Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Odisha on Wednesday to review poll preparedness in the State for the upcoming General Elections. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A team of officials from Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Odisha on Wednesday to review poll preparedness in the State for the upcoming General Elections. 
Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa and and other ECI officials will reach the Capital on Wednesday night and hold a day-long discussion with all political parties on February 14. The next day, they will meet officials of enforcement agencies and the State Government.

The ECI team will review poll preparedness of their field functionaries, State Government officials and police in various parts of the State, especially in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas and other sensitive pockets. The team will also take stock of requirement of deployment of security forces during the review. 
The EC team will also hold discussions with civil society members and political parties to allay apprehensions about the tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in the polls.

On Tuesday, the State Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar conducted an awareness drive at the Secretariat on use of EVMs and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT). A mock poll was also conducted in which Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and other senior officials participated.
Sources said so far, the officials have conducted mock polling in 51,000 villages in the State. Around 31 lakh people have participated in the process.

