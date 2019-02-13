ECI team in Odisha today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A team of officials from Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Odisha on Wednesday to review poll preparedness in the State for the upcoming General Elections.

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa and and other ECI officials will reach the Capital on Wednesday night and hold a day-long discussion with all political parties on February 14. The next day, they will meet officials of enforcement agencies and the State Government.

The ECI team will review poll preparedness of their field functionaries, State Government officials and police in various parts of the State, especially in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas and other sensitive pockets. The team will also take stock of requirement of deployment of security forces during the review.

The EC team will also hold discussions with civil society members and political parties to allay apprehensions about the tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in the polls.

On Tuesday, the State Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar conducted an awareness drive at the Secretariat on use of EVMs and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT). A mock poll was also conducted in which Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and other senior officials participated.

Sources said so far, the officials have conducted mock polling in 51,000 villages in the State. Around 31 lakh people have participated in the process.

Samanta to deliver talk at Harvard

Bhubaneswar: Founder of KIIT and Rajya Sabha Member Achyuta Samanta will deliver a talk at India Conference 2019 at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School in USA on February 15. The theme of his talk will be ‘India at an inflection point’. Samanta will share his experiences of struggle and growth in Odisha at the event which is one of the largest student-run conferences in USA. The Conference will have an eclectic mix of politicians, business leaders, entertainment intellectuals, spiritual leaders, philanthropists, Government officials and educationists who will discuss on key issues including India’s path towards global leadership.