By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) S Christopher advised students to contribute to the development of the nation either by being a part of the defence management or as a civilian. 

Speaking at the 11th foundation day of  IIT-Bhubaneswar here on Tuesday, Christopher urged the students to be strong from within like the operating system of a missile which knows its target and magnitude of destruction. 

In his address, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal stressed on spiritual and inner development of the self to make best use of science and technology.  He called upon students to be more focused and create their own aura to be emulated as role models. 

A science and technology exhibition was organised to mark the foundation day. Among others, IIT-Bhubaneswar Director RV Raja Kumar was present.

