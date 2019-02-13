Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court directive to Chief Secretary on quota for third gender in polls

Published: 13th February 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose for LGBTQ rights.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa High Court has directed Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi to dispose of a representation seeking five per cent reservation of seats in urban local bodies and panchayat elections for the third gender within three months. 

The bench of Justice CR Dash, however, disposed of the writ petition filed by president of All Odisha Kinner and Third Gender Association and secretary of Third Gender Surakshya Trust Pratap Kumar Sahu calling for five per cent reservation of seats for the third gender in Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. 

Sahu had earlier submitted a representation for reservation of seats for the third gender before the Election Commission of India (ECI). The ECI in its response had stated that reservation of seats for SC/STs is being done as per the provisions of Indian Constitution and the subject matter of reservation in local bodies is under the jurisdiction of Election Commission of the States and Union territories.

“Under the existing law, there is no provision in the Constitution or in the Delimitation Act 2002 to reserve seat for any other category including third gender (in elections) as requested by you,” the ECI had said. 
The organisation had also submitted a memorandum to the State Housing and Urban Development Secretary demanding five per cent reservation of seats in local bodies for the third gender.

