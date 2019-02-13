Odisha government to disburse KALIA aid for landless farmers on February 15

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will disburse financial assistance to landless agricultural workers under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme on February 15.

The first installment of Rs 5,000 will be released to the account of eligible beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer scheme by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a convention in Kendrapara. The second and third installments would likely be released subsequently.

Announcing about the second phase disbursement of funds under KALIA scheme after a high level meeting here, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Sourabh Garg said each landless agricultural worker will be eligible to get Rs 12,500 in three installments for livelihood activities like goatery, backyard poultry, poultry, apiculture, mushroom cultivation, duckery and fishing kit. The three installments will be provided in phases of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,500 respectively.

“It has been decided to provide financial assistance to about 14 lakh small and marginal farmers on February 22,” he said.

The State Government will organise a training of trainers (ToT) at Krushi Bhawan here on February 14 and master trainers will propagate livelihood activities among landless agricultural workers at panchayat levels with an estimated cost of `5 crore. Eminent experts from various fields and Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) will impart training to the participants at the State-level programme, official sources said.

Preparation for disbursement of KALIA assistance in the second phase was reviewed at a State level committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi here. The Chief Secretary directed all district Collectors to complete scrutiny of applications, eligibility of applicants and their bank accounts to ensure flawless disbursement of funds.

While the second instalment of Rs 3,000 will be given after the beneficiary undergoes GP-level orientation and block-level training, the last installment of `4,500 would be released once the gram panchayat nodal officers (GPNOs) verify the progress of livelihood projects and the beneficiary having proper asset under the assistance. The GPNOs will post the geo-tagged images of projects of the beneficiaries at appropriate sites.