Major police reshuffle ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the General Elections, the Odisha Government on Tuesday effected a major reshuffle in IPS and OPS cadres.

Additional DGP, Intelligence Sunil Roy has been promoted to DGP rank and appointed Special DG, Intelligence. Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda has been posted as ADG, Law and Order while IG, Law and Order Amitabh Thakur has been posted as IG of Special Armed Police (SAP). While DIG, SAP Himanshu Lal has been made the DIG of South Western Range, Koraput, Ashis Singh is the new DIG, Intelligence and will be in-Charge of the Chief Minister’s security.

Binaynand Jha, a 1988 batch IPS officer, has replaced SM Narvane as the Additional DGP and Director, Investigation in Odisha Human Rights commission. Narvane will now serve has ADGP, Human Rights Protection Cell in place of 1990 batch IPS officer Mahendra Pratap. Pratap has been posted as the ADGP, Prisons and Department of Correctional Services.

Special Task Force IG Yatindra Koyal has been posted as IG Southern Range, Berhampur whereas Crime Branch DIG S Shyni is now IG Biju Patnaik State Police Academy. Similarly, Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi is the new Rourkela SP. Current Rourkela SP Umashankar Dash has been posted as SP, Puri. Sarah Sharma, a 2010 batch IPS serving as SP, Biju Patnaik State Police Academy, will be the new SP of Gajapati. Deogarh SP Anupama James has been made SP of Dhenkanal while Barbil SDPO Rahul Jain is the new Deogarh SP. Nabarangpur SP Vivekananda Sharma has been shifted as AIG to Police Headquarters in Cuttack. Baliguda SDPO Kusalkar Nitin Dugdu will be the new SP of Nabarangpur.

Malkangiri SDPO Sarvana Vivek M has been made Deogarh SP and ASP to Governor Pratyush Diwakar posted as SP to Governor. Similarly, Gajapati SP Amulya KUmar Das is the new SP of Khurda and AIG, Personnel KK Dongayat has been posted as Cuttack SRP in-charge. CID CB SP Radha Binod Panigrahi is the new SP of Cuttack.

Sudarsan Panda new Special Secy, Forest

Bhubaneswar: Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF), Angul Sudarsan Panda has been posted as Special Secretary to Forest and Environment while Additional PCCF and RCCF, Baripada Sashi Paul is now Additional PCCF (Wildlife) of the State. Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project Joint PD Pradeep Raj Karat has been posted as RCCF Angul. Similarly, Amitav Brahma has been posted as RCCF, Baripada and Field Director, Similipal.