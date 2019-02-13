Home States Odisha

Man surrenders after killing wife, paramour

A man killed his wife and her alleged lover with an iron rod at Ranipatna in the town on Monday night. He gave himself up to the police on Tuesday.

Published: 13th February 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A man killed his wife and her alleged lover with an iron rod at Ranipatna in the town on Monday night. He gave himself up to the police on Tuesday. Police said, Kailash Sahu, a resident of Bank Colony in Ranipatna, confessed to bludgeoning his wife Laxmipriya and her alleged paramour Pradeep Kumar Dey to death in his house. He had allegedly found them in a compromising position on his bed when he reached home late on Monday night. 

In a fit of rage, he picked up an iron rod and attacked the duo. Both succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Pradeep was staying in the same building as Kailash. He had allegedly developed an extra-marital relationship with Laxmipriya, which her husband had got wind of.

Kailash spent the night in his house after the incident and went to surrender at Sahadevkhunta police station in the morning. The residents of Bank colony came to know of the incident when police reached the spot for investigation. Police recovered the bodies lying in a pool of blood and sent them for postmortem.

Police said, Kailash had lost his job in a private company and had been sitting idle for some time. The couple often had arguments and quarrels over the matter. Kailash has been arrested and will be produced in SDJM Court on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp