Man surrenders after killing wife, paramour

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A man killed his wife and her alleged lover with an iron rod at Ranipatna in the town on Monday night. He gave himself up to the police on Tuesday. Police said, Kailash Sahu, a resident of Bank Colony in Ranipatna, confessed to bludgeoning his wife Laxmipriya and her alleged paramour Pradeep Kumar Dey to death in his house. He had allegedly found them in a compromising position on his bed when he reached home late on Monday night.

In a fit of rage, he picked up an iron rod and attacked the duo. Both succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Pradeep was staying in the same building as Kailash. He had allegedly developed an extra-marital relationship with Laxmipriya, which her husband had got wind of.

Kailash spent the night in his house after the incident and went to surrender at Sahadevkhunta police station in the morning. The residents of Bank colony came to know of the incident when police reached the spot for investigation. Police recovered the bodies lying in a pool of blood and sent them for postmortem.

Police said, Kailash had lost his job in a private company and had been sitting idle for some time. The couple often had arguments and quarrels over the matter. Kailash has been arrested and will be produced in SDJM Court on Wednesday.