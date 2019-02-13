Maoists kill tribal man under suspicion of being a ‘police informer’ in Odisha

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR/UMERKOTE: Maoists killed a tribal man suspecting him to be a police informer in Nabarangpur district on Tuesday. A group of armed Maoists raided the house of Tunu Gond in Venosh village under Raighar block in the wee hours. They forced him out of his house and took him to the anganwadi centre of the village where they slit his throat.

The ultras left behind a letter in Hindi stating Tunu was killed because he was working at the behest of police. The decision to eliminate him was taken at a kangaroo court, the letter read.

Till filing of the report, police had not visited the village fearing attack by Maoists. Police stationed themselves at a BSF camp, eight km away. They were apprehensive that landmines could have been planted by the ultras. The village is located close to Chhattisgarh border.

This is the first Maoist killing in the last nine years in Raighar block.

Although there was Maoist movement in the bordering areas of the district, they had not attacked any individual. Last year, suspected Maoists had triggered a landmine blast in the block that claimed lives of three labourers but police had not confirmed their involvement.

On July 15, 2010, Maoists of Mainpuri Divisional Committee had triggered an explosion in the Kundei police station blowing up the entire building in retaliation to the killing of Azad by Andhra Pradesh Police. Prior to that, they had gunned down two persons for extorting money in their name at Timanpur village in the block.

The next year in September, BJD MLA of Umerkote Jagabandhu Majhi was gunned down by Maoists at Gona village in the same block. Majhi’s security officer, Pinku Patro was also killed in the attack.

Explosives seized from camp

Nuapada: A Maoist camp of Mainpur-Nuapada Divisional Committee of CPI (Maoist) was busted and arms and explosives seized by CRPF personnel in Ranimai reserve forest near Santoshpara village on Monday. The seizure includes two rifles, as many grenades, 12 gelatin sticks, 25 electric detonators, explosive weighing 5 kg, a wireless set and batteries besides, other articles. The security forces launched a special operation in the reserve forest near Santoshpara, Banjipani and Pandripani area on February 11 after receiving information about movement of Left Wing extremists.

While searching the area, they came across the camp on Monday. This is the third camp of the Mainpur-Nuapada Divisional Committee to have been busted by security personnel. Earlier on February 3, the SOG jawans had busted a Maoist camp in Patdhara reserve forest near Katphar. Five tiffin bombs were found from the spot. On August 13 last year, the CRPF and DVF personnel jointly busted a Maoist camp in the same reserve forest near Kundanjhariya village.